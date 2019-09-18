Gens add d-man and goalie to mix

The Generals have acquired another goaltender as they search for the replacement for Kyle Keyser.

Andrew MacLean was acquired from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for a fifth round draft selection.

As a rookie last season, MacLean saw action in 32 games, recording a 4.36 GAA and .869 save percentage.

The Generals also recently completed a trade with the London Knights where they acquired defenceman Liam Whittaker from the Knights.

In exchange for Whittaker, the Generals gave up a conditional 15th round draft pick.

Whittaker played last season in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League for the Komoka Kings.

In 22 games played, he recorded seven goals and ten assists for 17 points.

The 6’0, 179-lbs., defenceman, and the 6’2, 203-lbs. goaltender joined the Generals ahead of preseason home games in Bowmanville and Pickering.

