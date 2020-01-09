Fundraiser scheduled in support of local boy

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Family friends are rallying around a young boy who suffered a stroke late last month.

While celebrating Christmas Eve with his family, Karsen, 3, began to experience serious illness.

He was rushed to hospital, and put on life support due to severe pneumonia and influenza.

On Boxing Day, doctors put Karsen in an induced coma and began treating him with medication and other procedures to treat his conditions.

After a few days, it appeared he was almost ready to come off the medication as his infection was healing, when a blood clot caused him to have a stroke.

He has lost all function in the left side of this body, and he will need to relearn many functions.

Friends of the family will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Harley G’s (578 Ritson Rd. S.) in Oshawa.

The event will feature a raffle and all proceeds will be donated to Karsen and his family to ensure financial issues won’t affect his recovery.

