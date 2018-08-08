From the ashes

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The Port Perry branch of Lakeridge Health is set to reopen in September after a rooftop fire in the summer of last year caused extensive damage and forced it to close.

On Aug. 25, a fire broke out on the roof of the Port Perry hospital causing damage to a majority of the building’s systems and forcing the evacuation of 22 patients and all hospital staff. The hospital has remained closed since that time and work has been underway at the site to repair the damage and get the doors back open.

According a release from Lakeridge Health, the majority of the restoration and construction work was expected to wrap up in July. Following that, the hospital’s medical equipment would need to be cleaned, sterilized and recertified. It’s expected the hospital will reopen on Sept. 5.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support of north Durham residents, the Port Perry Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary, the Medical Associations of Port Perry and our community partners throughout the past year,” says Matthew Anderson, the president and CEO of Lakeridge Health. “With more than 14,000 emergency department visits, more than 250 births, more than 13,500 diagnostic exams and approximately 3,375 surgeries per year, this hospital is vital to the community and to the Lakeridge Health system.”

Restoring the hospital as been no easy task, as the mechanical and electrical infrastructure needed to be repaired to support the complex medical devices used in the hospital, along with repairs and upgrades to the exterior brickwork.

At the same time, the hospital has also taken the chance to upgrade a number of services including the installation of two new generators to support the upgraded mechanical and electrical infrastructure, improvements to many of the patient care areas, including the New Life Centre, and the installation of new flooring in the emergency department and Diagnostic Imaging.

“We are excited to reopen Port Perry Hospital and resume local delivery of much-needed acute care services to the community,” Anderson says.

