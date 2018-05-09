Four suspects wanted following armed home invasion in Oshawa

The Durham Regional Police are looking for four male suspects after a group forced their way into a home in north Oshawa.

It was just after midnight on May 9 when the owner of the home in the Wilson and Taunton Road area of Oshawa called police to report four men who had broken into his home.

According to police, it is believed the men were carrying guns. A brief altercation occurred inside the house before the suspects fled the scene empty-handed. The homeowner was not physically hurt during the incident.

Investigators believe this was not a random act.

All four suspects had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothing. It’s believed they fled in a silver or dark grey mini-van.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Bycok of the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

