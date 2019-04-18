Four arrested for impaired outside Oshawa GO

It appears some local fans had a few too many will enjoying the latest Leaf playoff game.

On April 17, DRPS officers conducted a R.I.D.E. check at the Oshawa GO Station on Bloor Street and arrested four motorists for impaired driving.

Approximately 350 vehicles were stopped between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., police say.

In addition to the four motorists charged with impaired driving, two others received three-day suspensions.

Police officials state further roadway initiatives are planned during the playoffs, and that a one-hour train ride is not enough to sober up after having too much to drink.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

