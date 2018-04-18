Former councillor Robert Lutczyk granted release from prison

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Former Oshawa councillor Robert Lutczyk, in prison for the kidnapping of city solicitor David Potts in 2012, is set to be relased.

Lutczyk, 50, has been in prison since the time of his arrest in October 2012, and after a lengthy time in pre-trial custody, pled guilty to the charges in December of 2015, and sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. He was given 60 months credit for time served ahead of his sentencing.

His prison sentence stems from the gunpoint kidnapping of Potts from the driveway of his Courtice home. Lutczyk then fled from police with the lawyer in his car before barricading himself inside a Whitby industrial unit leading to a more than 24-hour standoff with police. Potts was able to escape before Lutczyk barricaded himself inside the unit.

According to Canadian law, those serving fixed-length sentences can be released under supervision after serving two-thirds of their time.

With that said, Lutczyk, set to be released on May 16, will face an extra financial condition once released.

In addition to normal release standards, documents from the Parole Board of Canada note that the board is imposing special conditions on Lutczyk that will remain in effect for the duration of his statutory release.

“These are deemed to be reasonable and necessary to ensure the protection of society and to manage the risk you pose in the community,” the documents read.

In the Board’s reasoning for the special conditions, they note that “the victim of your kidnapping has suffered emotional and psychological trauma.”

“In order to protect him from further harm, you are to have no direct or indirect contact with him and his family,” the document reads.

As well, the documents contain details about Lutczyk’s time in prison, which state he was involved in “subculture activity”.

“You would retrieve contraband (tobacco, alcohol, rolling papers, lighters and a cell phone) and introduce the contraband into the institution. Much like your index offending, there was a financial motivation for your offending,” the documents read. “To manage you risk moving forward, you are now subject to a financial reporting condition.”

This means that as part of his release, Luczyk will need to provide financial information to his parole supervisor no less than once a month.

“Such monitoring will enable your parole supervisor to ensure you are deriving your income from legitimate sources and are living within your means, thus reducing your risk to re-offend.”

