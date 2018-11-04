Food drive successful for Fraser Ford, Saywell school

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Fraser Ford in Oshawa recently teamed up with Stephen G. Saywell Public School to put a scare into hunger.

And throughout the month of October, the local dealership and the school collected more than 1,300 pounds of food for families in need.

The program is run by WE Scare Hunger, an international charity and educational partner that is also responsible for ME to WE, among other projects.

Ford of Canada is a dedicated partner in WE Scare Hunger, says Renee Forde, web and eBusiness specialist for Fraser Ford.

“Ford dealerships across the country participated in this program,” says Forde. “It’s an international organization that raises awareness and tries to get the kids involved in making changes in their community.”

Each dealership partners with one or more local schools to collect food. This year, Fraser Ford teamed up with Stephen G. Saywell Public School located on Roundelay Drive in Oshawa.

Grade 8 students Peyton, Isabella, Erica, Danielle, and Kalyssa were involved in the planning of the food drive at Saywell.

They circulated news of WE Scare Hunger through announcements, flyers, and posters.

Kalyssa told The Oshawa Express that students at Saywell are “very involved in helping people around the community.”

The entire school, including staff and parents, rallied around the cause.

“Thank you to everyone,” the girls said.

And the strength of that effort was apparent as 1,334 pounds, the equivalent of 112 meals, was collected, a result that Forde was elated with.

“My goal was 1,000 pounds. So this is fantastic,” Forde says.

This year’s yield represents a 43 per cent increase from last year.

Forde praised the energy of the Saywell school community.

“They’ve done awesome,” she stated.

In all, the company was aiming to collect 300,000 pounds of food across Canada.

