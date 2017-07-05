Flooding woes continue in Durham Region

Local flooding recently caused the closure of several roads in Whitby.

Heavy rainfalls forced Durham Region to close a section of Brock Street/Water Street (Regional Road 46) from Front Street to about 350m south of the Brock Street bridge for six days late last month (June 23 to June 29)

According to a region news release, the roadway was closed as a precautionary measure to deal with flooding.

Victoria Street East from Lake Ridge Road (Regional Road 23) to Seaboard Gate was also closed temporarily from June 24 to June 26 to deal with flooding and to accommodate required road repairs.

According to data from The Weather Network, Whitby received 157.6mm of precipitation in June – nearly five times more than 2016’s total of 33mm for the month of June.

Between June 24 and June 29 alone, there was 84.7 mm of precipitation this year.

In the news release, regional staff reminded residents to ensure storm sewer gates near/or on their property are clear of leaves and other debris to help avoid flooding.

