Firefighters providing meals and safety tips

Oshawa Fire Services has partnered with Meals on Wheels to deliver hot meals and fire safety messaging to residents during Seniors Month. Twice a week for the month of June, fire staff are delivering Meals on Wheels along with fire safety information to Community Care Durham clients. At each delivery point, Fire Services staff are also testing the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home or apartment unit to ensure they are operating and are not outdated.

