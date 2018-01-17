Fire victims remembered during candlelight vigil

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The frigid winter air did little to cool off the heart-warming sense of unity as family and friends came together to honour victims of last week’s fatal fire in Oshawa.

A candlelight vigil was held in memory of 36-year-old Lindsay Bonchek, her daughter Maddie, 9, and son Jackson, 4, and 50-year-old Steve Macdonald at a gazebo located near Children’s Arena on Jan. 13.

During the event, Bonchek was described as a mother who put her children above everything else in her life.

“She was one of the most amazing mothers I’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen a mother so dedicated to her children,” one supporter mentioned.

“I just want to say I love Lindsay, Jackson, and Maddie very much. They will always be cherished in my heart and I know they will be in yours as well,” Connor Monroe, organizer of the vigil stated.

Monroe thanked those in the community who have stepped forward to show support to the Bonchek and MacDonald families and also to “the fire service, paramedics, and police…who tried their hardest to make sure everyone got out safely.”

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been established to support the Bonchek family, which have raised a combined $35,000 so far.

