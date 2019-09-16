Federal candidate field set

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A month out from the Oct. 21 federal election, local candidates are now fully into the campaign swing.

The field was completed with the announcement of Afroza Hossain as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Oshawa.

Hossain’s nomination was announced on the federal Liberal Party’s website on Sept. 14.

Incumbent Conservative MPP Colin Carrie looks to capture his sixth straight term in Parliament.

Also challenging him will be NDP candidate Shailene Panylo, Jovannah Ramsden of the Green Party, Eric MacKenzie of the People’s Party of Canada, and Adam Smith on behalf of the Rhino Party.

Carrie won the Oshawa seat in 2015 with 38.17 per cent of the vote, beating out NDP candidate Mary Fowler with 31.87 per cent, and current city and regional councillor, Liberal candidate Tito-Dante Marimpietri with 27.33 per cent.

The federal PCs will also look to continue to maintain their stronghold in the Durham riding, where incumbent MP Erin O’Toole is vying for his third straight term in office.

O’Toole won the seat via a by-election after the resignation of Bev Oda in 2012.

Challenging him will be Liberal candidate Jonathan Giancroce, NDP candidate Sarah Whalen-Wright, the Green Party’s Evan Price, Brenda Virtue of the People’s Party of Canada, and Cameron Fairchild of the Rhino Party.

In the 2015 election, O’Toole captured 45.13 per cent of the vote, beating out the Liberal’s Corinna Traill at 35.75 per cent and NDP candidate Derek Spence at 16.03 per cent.

