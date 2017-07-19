Families welcomed to new homes by Habitat for Humanity

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The smiles were plenty as four local families were formally introduced to their new homes.

Habitat for Humanity Durham recently participated in the 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project to help build 150 new homes for the Canada’s 150th birthday.

Four homes at Habitat For Humanity Durham’s CentreTowne project at 372 Centre Street South were dedicated to the families during a ceremony held July 14.

One of the families present at the ceremony were Terence and Melissa Porter, along with their three children, Atticus, 5, Tobias, 3 and one-month-old Acelynn.

Terence says he and his family are overwhelmed by the support they have received.

“It’s actually amazing how much people are willing to put into this,” Porter told The Express. Volunteers have to take time off work and away from their families and they are doing it to help us.”

“Just think about all the people that are sponsoring and give away free stuff. It’s a lot,” Porter added. “You have to be really grateful,”

Porter says the new home will make it much easier to the address the needs of his son, Atticus.

Atticus has a rare type of epilepsy, which Terence says has yet to be fully diagnosed.

“Sick Kids can’t wrap their head around it,” he added.

“He’s having a crazy amount of seizures, almost 300 a day at one point. Now it’s more controlled, about six to 30 a day,” Terence said.

The logistics of the Porters’ current living accommodations, a two-bedroom bungalow, creates some challenges.

“I almost have to bump him up the stairs like a dolly. With the ramp at the new place, it will be easy to get him out of the house and prevent me from injuring myself,” Terence said. “If I injure myself, I can’t take care of him.”

Terence says his son currently sleeps on an inflatable pool because they don’t have space for accessible bedding and their living room is cramped with equipment and wheelchairs.

“It gives me and my family an opportunity to grow into something we need for our son,” Porter said.

Porter followed up by stating he believes this is the start of a new beginning for his family and he is extremely grateful.

“As they say, this isn’t a handout, it’s a hand up,” he added.

Porter says he expects his family to move into their new home by the end of July or early-August.

Joining the families in attendance was Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers, supporters and Mayor John Henry.

“We have amazing support in our community,” says Mary Bone, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Durham.

Bone says it’s a real team effort to turn the homes from a concrete foundation to a place that local families can call their own.

Beyond those who sawed the wood, drove in the nails and tightened the screws, Bone says there are so many people to thank.

“We do often get people who just help from the goodness of their hearts and they give us lots of product to build the houses, which helps to keep our costs down,” Bone says. “So again, I want to say thank you to everybody.”

