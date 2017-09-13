Extent of pier and waterfront damage remains unknown

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

What lies beneath still remains a mystery.

More than a month after city officials noted they could be staring down the barrel of a quarter of a million dollars in repairs to the pier at Lakeview Park, the full extent of the damage remains unknown.

According to Ron Diskey, the city’s commissioner of community services, the final details may not be known until budget time.

“There is not much more to share at this time,” he states in an emailed response. “Staff are starting to work on budgets, including capital and these items will be addressed as we move forward.”

The damage to the pier and the coastline of Lakeview Park came as a result of record high water levels in Lake Ontario. The water levels were spurred by excessive amounts of rainfall and repeated storm surges.

A preliminary report released in June noted that $12,000 had already been paid in resources and extra staff time to deal with the damage from the high water, and for most of the summer, the pier was closed to the public due to ongoing dangers.

“The force of the waves and the turbulent water washed away the foundation below the interlock paving stones creating large cavities and voids on the walkways to the pier,” the report states. “It is feared that this action is taking place through openings and cracks in the concrete breakwall below the waterline.”

It’s been previously noted that the full extent of the damage will not be known until the water levels recede, but city staff estimate that costs to repair the pier could be as high as $225,000. The high water levels have also caused damage to fencing along the Lakeview Park beach, which could cost as much as $65,000 to repair and the erosion of the beach will require additional sand and re-grading at a cost of approximately $30,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

