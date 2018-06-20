Eric Guernsey launches campaign for city council

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Eric Guernsey is shifting his focus from the world of federal politics to the local landscape.

Guernsey, who has worked in the office of Oshawa MP Colin Carrie for seven years, launched his campaign for a Ward 3 city councillor seat at the Tartan Tavern on June 14.

He joins a very busy race in the ward as several other candidates have already put their names forward, including Ethan Eastwood, Bradley Marks and Cerise Wilson.

Speaking to supporters, Guernsey says the achievements of the current council were an inspiring factor in his decision to run in this fall’s election.

He wants to be part of the team to continue that success.

For him, Oshawa’s next council must be committed to bringing jobs and investment to the city, while remaining financially responsible, a trait he understands as a “fiscal conservative.”

Calling himself a “great listener,” Guernsey pledged he would be responsible to residents first, and one of two voices dedicated to “constituent issues” in Ward 3.

Carrie said it was bittersweet to have Guernsey parts ways with his office, but he believes he has what it takes to serve on city council.

“He knows how to help people,” Carrie stated, adding that Guernsey is, and will continue to be, a “great ambassador” for the City of Oshawa.

