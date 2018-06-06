Election day: All you need to know

For this special section, The Oshawa Express provided each candidate with a list of three questions and allowed space for responses that did not exceed 150 words. The Express received responses from all Oshawa and Durham riding candidates save for Green Party candidate in Oshawa Deborah Ellis.

QUESTION 1: Why are you the best candidate to represent the voices of Oshawa at Queen’s Park?

OSHAWA RIDING

Bob Chapman – PC

I know Oshawa and our residents. I’m a lifelong resident and grew up on Nonquon Road, raised my children in southern Oshawa, and policed Oshawa’s neighbourhoods for three decades. I’ve volunteered with numerous Oshawa and Durham community organizations and charities for more than three decades. People know me and know that I stand for integrity, accountability and respect for taxpayers. As a former police officer and army Colonel, I value and respect our veterans, police, fire, and first responders – unlike some of the hard-edged, offside NDP candidates we’ve learned about recently. I listen and I act in Oshawa’s best interests at all times. My approach to Oshawa’s constituents is respectful, responsible and responsive. More than ever, Oshawa needs a strong, experienced and trusted voice at the table in a new and accountable Ontario PC government.

Makini Smith – Liberal

For the past few months, since before the election started and even before I was officially a candidate, my team and I have been knocking doors and speaking with Oshawa families. I’ve heard the issues that Oshawa cares about – affordable housing, the opioid crisis, child care, hospital funding – and they’re the same issues that motivated me to run this election. I have seen first hand the positive impact our Liberal government’s policies are having on Oshawa families, whether it’s a single mom picking up her daughter’s medication for free or lives being saved through our response to the opioid crisis. If I have the privilege of representing Oshawa at Queen’s Park, I would bring my passion for helping people, and advocate for the programs and services Oshawa families need and deserve.

Jennifer French – NDP

Four years ago I promised to be a strong, fresh voice for Oshawa at Queen’s Park. I have worked sincerely to earn the confidence and trust of Oshawa residents and have listened to concerns from across our neighbourhoods. It has been my privilege to take our community stories and struggles to Queen’s Park working to bring change and resources to our area. I love Oshawa. Our neighbours, businesses, students, families and seniors deserve to have strong services and better futures. I am committed to our community.

DURHAM RIDING

Lindsey Park – PC

If elected, I promise to be Durham’s representative at Queen’s Park – and not Queen’s Park’s representative in Durham.

A very memorable part of my youth was spent here playing competitive hockey, and now I am a lawyer in the area. Whether it’s on the ice, or in the courtroom, I am a fighter, and I’m ready to fight for the people of Oshawa to ensure they get their fair share.

Joel Usher – NDP

I am coming at this position from an honest place. I volunteer my time to advocate for thousands of people. As a paramedic on the frontlines, I’ve seen first hand the impact of Liberal and Conservative cuts. Healthcare is our largest expense, and my experience in work and with the Health Coalition well positions me well to represent Durham voices in Queen’s Park.

Granville Anderson – Liberal

In my first mandate as MPP for the great riding of Durham, I proved the effectiveness of my advocacy by securing a historic amount of funding for massive infrastructure projects in my community, including the GO Train extension with two new stops in Oshawa. I am the best candidate to represent North Oshawa at Queen’s Park, because I have the experience and local ties to the community that the other candidates do not. I have proven to be a fighter for the people of Durham.

Michelle Corbett – Green

I am the candidate that you can talk to, the candidate who has been in the trenches with single mothers, those in need of healthcare and those who struggle to put quality food on the table. I get why Ontario needs to change. I see our growth. I am proud of the people who call Oshawa and Durham Region home.

To see the full responses to the questions by the candidates, look inside this week’s edition of The Oshawa Express.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

