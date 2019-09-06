Elderly pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

The elderly Oshawa woman struck by a vehicle on King Street East on Tuesday has been pronounced dead in hospital.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, at approximately 1:33 p.m., officers were called to a pedestrian collision near King Street East and Farewell Street in Oshawa. The 91-year-old Oshawa woman was crossing King Street East when she was struck by a pickup truck which was turning left onto King from a plaza parking lot.

The 68-year-old driver of the pickup stopped and remained at the scene.

The female pedestrian was rushed to Lakeridge Health – Oshawa for medical treatment and was later transferred by air ambulance to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Her name is being withheld at the discretion of her family.

This is the 11th fatality on roads patrolled by the DRPS in 2019.

Anyone with new information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Constable Riley at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

