UPDATE: DRPS determine bones found near Oshawa lakefront are not human

The Durham Regional Police have confirmed that the bones found in a wooden area earlier this week are not human.

On May 31, the DRPS notified residents that they were investigating after bones were found in a wooded area in South Oshawa.

DRPS spokesperson Cst. George Tudos sadi the bones were found by a citizen on Wednesday, May 30 near the area of Wentworth Street East and Farewell Street and were being sent in for analysis to determine whether they are human or animal.

