Doors Open Oshawa returns for 15th year

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Doors Open Oshawa is coming back for the fifteenth time on Sept. 29.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., the event allows the people of Oshawa an opportunity to learn more about the city.

Sites and buildings that have played a part in shaping Oshawa’s history and culture will be open to the public when they normally aren’t.

According to Catherine Richards, manager at culture and centralized recreation services, last year there were approximately 3,800 visits, and they are hoping to exceed 4,000.

In an e-mail to the Oshawa Express, Richards says that people should attend Doors Open because, “Residents and visitors have the chance to visit sites free of charge and go into buildings not normally seen or accessible to the public. Also participants have the opportunity to participate in special programming like activities, talks and special concerts.

“There are representatives at each site who are passionate about the building’s history and organization’s mandate and are ready to tell the stories about their buildings to visitors,” Richards adds.

One such building is Fire Hall 6, which can be found at 2339 Simcoe Street North. It will be open in celebration of 150 years of Oshawa Fire Services.

Being in a building that was designed to honour the barns that were once found at Windfield Farms, Fire Hall 6 will offer visitors the opportunity to have a visual tour of fire service history.

Other new sites include the ACE climactic wind tunnel, Knox Presbyterian Church and Portraits by Goguen.

Other locations that can be visited are churches and other religious buildings, museums, Union Cemetery, and the Oshawa Sports Hall of Fame.

Visitors can even take in some live music from the McLaughlin Bandshell, or visit a former spy training camp in Camp X.

Richards also says that she is excited to visit the Camp X themed escape room at Durham College, as well as many other sites.

Doors Open is organized by the City of Oshawa and Heritage Oshawa. It also has the support of community volunteers and the Ontario Heritage Trust.

For more information on Doors Open Oshawa, call Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311, or visit www.oshawa.ca/doorsopen

