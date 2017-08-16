Donate household items for charity at Reuse Days

Residents can drop off reusable items, free of charge, during the Region of Durham’s Reuse Day on Aug. 19.

The items will be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Ajax, Oshawa and Uxbridge, along with Diabetes Canada and the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Items can be dropped off on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durham Region Waste Management Centre at 4600 Garrard Road in Whitby.

The Reuse Days program helps divert quality, reusable items from the waste stream, including: clothing, textiles, furniture, appliances, cabinets, countertops and most other reusable renovation materials. At Reuse Days, partnering charities work with the Region to accept all good-quality, reusable household items and building materials.

For more information on Reuse Days, including a list of acceptable items, please visit durham.ca/wasteevents or call 1-800-667-5671. To learn more about waste management in Durham, visit durham.ca/waste or download the Durham Region Waste app.

