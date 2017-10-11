Dollars are nearly there

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The newest addition to the north Oshawa campus of Durham College is starting to take shape on the side of Simcoe Street North, and as the building nears completion, so does the push to fund the newest structure.

The Centre for Collaborative Education is marketed as a state of the art facility for students to be able to learn new technologies and interact with classrooms across the world through the college’s Global Class Initiative.

The latest development has received strong support from levels of government across the board. Even before the project broke ground in January, the college had amassed $35 million towards the approximately $40 million building – $22 million of it coming from the province and $13 million from the feds.

The college was then tasked with coming up with the remaining $5 million. To help with that end, it received $250,000 from the school’s alumni association, $1 million from the City of Oshawa over the next 10 years, and $100,000 from TD Canada Trust.

Now, the college has announced that it’s 75 per cent of the way towards the end goal with only $1.2 million left to raise.

“Projects of this magnitude do not happen without substantial investment,” states Lindy Flynn, associate vice-president in the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs.

To raise the final chunk of cash, as part of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the college recently launched its “Building Something Amazing” campaign.

Once completed, the new 75,000 square foot building will include a business incubator space, classrooms for the college’s health programs that will support the new behavioural science and pharmacy program, as well as space for the college’s Global Class Initiative, which connects students to other learners and professors from around the world.

The building is set to open in the fall of 2018.

