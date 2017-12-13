Decisions for south field to be made in new year

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The future of a large portion of land at the Oshawa Executive Airport could be laid out before councillors early in the new year.

During a recent town hall meeting surrounding topics at the airport, it was made public that the final report regarding the South Field Master Plan, which will lay out potential uses for the large portion of land south of the airport, will go before council in the first quarter of 2018.

The south field of the Oshawa Executive Airport has been a question mark in the city’s planning department for some time. In 1987, it was first noted that it could be used for recreational purposes and sports fields. Today, the Ontario Regiment Museum and a soccer field call the space home, along with the 420 Wing Club, Gemini Gymnastics, and a community garden.

The report will present potential options for what can be done with the 56 acres of land. One potential option, presented to city staffers during the town hall meeting, was the proposal from Oshawa resident Frank Allen to use the land for an Aviation Heritage Museum.

The report has been over a year in the making, after council moved forward with the development of a study in November 2016.

In 2008, when council approved the 2008-2012 Airport Business Plan, it was noted that the south field was no longer required for the airport’s purposes. However, it was not until the approval of the 2015-2019 Airport Business Plan in June 2015 that the development of the south field became a key priority.

The study has staff considering almost every aspect that could play a role in the future of the site’s development, including: policies, land use and zoning, heritage context, servicing and transportation. Originally, the development of a draft land use plan and recommendations were slated for completion in 2017.

