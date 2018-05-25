Death of man following fight in an Oshawa long-term care home ruled a homicide

The death of an elderly man following an altercation in an Oshawa long-term care home has been ruled a homicide by Durham Regional Police.

On April 27, an altercation broke out between two men at Hillsdale Terrace in Oshawa. The men, one 88-year-old and a 76-year-old, both suffered from dementia. During the fight, the 88-year-old man fell to the ground and broke his pelvis. Two weeks later, he died in hospital due to complications from the injury.

According to a release from DRPS, the case has been deemed a homicide by the Coroner’s Office. The DRPS Homicide Unit have not laid any charges at this point, and the name of the deceased male has been withheld at the request of his family.

This is the seventh homicide in Durham Region this year.

