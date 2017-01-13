Deal between Trent University, part-time staff ratified

The collective agreement between Trent University and some of its staff has been ratified.

The deal was given the thumbs up by Trent’s board of governors after members of CUPE Local 3908 Unit 1, which represents part-time employees at Trent’s campuses in Oshawa and Peterborough, ratified the deal.

“The university is pleased to have reached this agreement with CUPE 1 and I would like to applaud both bargaining teams for their work,” states Dr. Leo Groarke, president and vice-chancellor of Trent, in a news release. “This new agreement will help to ensure that our university is able to continue to deliver on its commitment to be recognized nationally for leadership in teaching, research and student satisfaction.”

“Members of the local are excited to see an agreement that begins to address the key issue of job security,” adds Diane Therrien, CUPE 3908’s president, in the same release. “Continuing appointments in nursing and other programs will recognize and strengthen the commitment that our members make to the Trent community.”

The new deal is effective retroactive to Sept. 1, 2016, and will last to Aug. 31, 2019. Among the changes are enhancements to the professional development fund in years one, two, and three, an increase to the individual benefits threshold, and across-the-board increases to stipends and rates in years one, two, and three, and as a one-time base market adjustment to course instructor stipends, effective Sept. 1, 2016.

