Daycare owner charged

Durham Police have charged a second person in connection to allegations of sexual assault against a child at a home-based daycare centre.

Earlier this month, a 39-year-old Whitby man was arrested after claims he assaulted a four-year-old girl at the Little Tadpoles daycare centre on Catkins Crescent.

The assaults allegedly took place between February and June 2018.

The man was charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and making sexually explicit material available to child under 14 years old.

Now, a 36-year-old woman who runs the daycare centre faces charges as well.

She is charged with a person in charge not providing necessities of life, and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

She was released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with new information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Det. McConnell of the Major Crime – Sexual Assault/Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5324

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

