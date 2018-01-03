Cycling projects boosted by provincial dollars

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The City of Oshawa can the get wheels rolling on cycling infrastructure projects this year after receiving $525,000 in funding from the province.

The money will be delivered through the Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program, which is set to provide $93 million overall to 120 municipalities across the province.

Councillor Dan Carter, a representative on the Oshawa Active Transportation Advisory Committee, says the city’s share of the money will go towards two specific projects.

The first is the enhancement of a trail connection between the Oshawa Creek and City Hall.

The second sees the development connect trails near the Oshawa Executive Airport to extend up to the area of UOIT and Durham College.

“Both are really exciting. The north portion from the north side of Taunton to UOIT, I think that is going to be an incredible path,” he notes.

Carter added that having facilities such as these help to make Oshawa “the type of community people desire to live in and raise their children.”

In his view, there is nevertheless work to be done to make the city a “true active transportation community”, but the projects will be “very helpful in what we are hoping to accomplish.”

The Region of Durham will also receive more than $2.2 million in funding for infrastructure projects.

The city has until the end of 2020 to complete the funded projects.

