Creating cheer for those alone on Christmas Day

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

For most people, the holidays are a happy time spent with family, but for others, it is a time of loneliness and isolation.

With this in mind, Holly Macedo and Sarah Timleck are seeking to bring some Christmas cheer to some of the residents of Hillsdale Terrace Nursing Home in Oshawa.

On Christmas Day, alongside their families, Macedo and Timleck will be on hand delivering “You Are Loved” care packages to residents of Hillsdale Terraces.

According to Macedo, Hillsdale Terraces has more than 200 residents and approximately 75 per cent of them are not capable to leave the home to spend the day with their families.

This is a harsh reality that many seniors face at the holidays.

“It’s kind of depressing that they are on their own. We wanted to remind them on Christmas they are loved,” Macedo says.

Macedo added that she wanted to show her children there is more to Christmas than gifts under a tree.

“I thought it’d be nice to do something with my kids to show them it’s not just about opening presents, it’s also about doing something for somebody else.”

Her employer, Toronto-based company Sunrise Medical, has donated tote bags that can easily be attached to a wheelchair or walker seniors may be required to use.

“We are looking for people to give monetary gifts to purchase specific items for residents suffering from advanced dementia. We also would like donations of unused personal hygiene items and self-care products,” Macedo says.

Item donations can be dropped off at Durham Medical, located at 242 King Street East in Oshawa. For monetary donations, Macedo can be contacted at holrobertson@gmail.com

