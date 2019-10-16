COWLIN, Eileen (née Towell)

Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Cowlin. Loving mother of Debbie and Bill (Rhonda). Loving grandmother of Erika (Scott) and loving aunt to Sally (Bernard), who were with her during this final journey. Grandmother of Diana (Troy), Tyler and CJ. Great-grandmother of Morgan, Bryan, Madisyn, Abigaile, Keadyn, Connor and Andryk. Donations in memory of Eileen to the Canadian Cancer Society (Breast Cancer Research) or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Relatives and friends will be received for memorial visitation at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

