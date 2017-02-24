Councillors condemn Quebec City attacks

The first order of business at the latest meeting of regional council was a motion that condemned the killing of six people at a Quebec City mosque in late January.

However, councillors were divided on whether to refer to it as a terrorist attack.

The motion, originally brought forward by Councillor Colleen Jordan of Ajax, called the shooting a terrorist attack. Following an amendment, a majority of councillors voted in favour of referring to the shooting as an attack.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard have referred to the Jan. 29 shootings as a terrorist attack. However, suspect Alexandre Bissonnette is currently not facing any terrorism-related charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

