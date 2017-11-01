Council to vote on DYEC settlement with Covanta

ith the

Regional councillors will decide this week whether to endorse a negotiated settlement with Covanta over issues stemming from the 2016 Durham York Energy Centre annual reconciliation.

Durham and York Region, the owners of the centre, have been negotiating with Covanta since March of this year. Areas of contention within the 2016 reconciliation include losses and increased costs incurred last year due to Covanta’s failure to meet performance requirements.

According to a report from the Nov. 1 committee of the whole agenda, the negotiated settlement was agreed upon during a September meeting and approved by the DYEC Management Committee.

Details of the settlement will not be made public until it receives approval from regional council.

The report states the guiding principles for regional representatives in the negotiations was to recover lost revenue and increased expenses and ensure Covanta makes improvements to the DYEC to improve safety and production.

Should regional council not endorse the settlement, the two parties will head back to the table for senior-level negotiations.

