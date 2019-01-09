Council getting first look at 2019 budgets

The beginning of a new year means budget time for Oshawa city councillors.

The city’s proposed capital and operating budgets will be presented to council Jan. 11, and will be available online at oshawa.ca/budget

Residents will also have several options to give their say on the budget.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a live question and answer session with the city’s commissioner of finance Stephanie Sinnott.

Sinnott will be available to answer questions related to the budgets, the budget process and city services and programs such as waste collection, city roads including maintenance and snow clearing, licensing, parks and recreation, and sidewalk maintenance.

Programs not covered in the city budget include regional services such as blue box collection, police and ambulance services, social housing and transit.

Residents can access the live question and answer session at www.connectoshawa.ca/budget2019

There will be several public meetings on the budget as well that can be attended in-person or watched online.

The first meeting takes place on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to receive public input on the budget.

Organizations and individuals can presented as a delegation on the budget.

To register, email clerks@oshawa.ca, or call 905-436-3311.

Council will deliberate on the budget on Tuesday, Jan. 22 and Friday, Jan. 25, with both meetings taking place at 9:30 a.m.

Final deliberation and approval are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 8 at 9:30 p.m.

The city reports its telephone budget town hall was a success with engagement from more than 6,400 community members.

A full recording of the town hall is available on the city’s YouTube channel, and includes closed captioning.

