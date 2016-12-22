Continuing good work in 2017

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood. This means four decades of assisting numerous different organizations in the community, helping those that need it the most.

The club has lent a helping hand to Lakeridge Health-Oshawa, the R.S. McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre, many Oshawa senior citizens services, organizations that assist handicapped adults, the Grandview Children’s Centre, UOIT, Durham College, YMCA, and the Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region, just to name a few. And the Rotary Club also helps many communities worldwide with such projects as providing clean water and sanitation, and with PolioPlus, Rotary clubs all over the world are working to eradicate Polio from the world.

Rotarians are neighbours, friends, and communities leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world. With different occupations, cultures and countires, Rotarians are given a unique perspective.

Want to be a part of the next 40 years? The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood would love to hear from you.

If you would like to learn more about Rotary or become a member, check out our website at rotaryoshawa-parkwood.org. You can also contact Rotarian Lennis Trotter at 905-985-0963 or by email at lennis.trotter@hotmail.com.

You can also get in touch with Rotarians Linda Porritt at 905-579-7339 or by email at linda.porritt@century21.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

