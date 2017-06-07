Construction around the city

Construction on Thornton Road in Oshawa

The Regional Municipality of Durham would like to advise residents of lane restrictions on Thornton Road (Regional Road 52), from north of King Street to Adelaide Avenue in Oshawa for pavement work.

Construction will begin the week of May 30 and is expected to be complete by June 19. Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

The work includes grading, milling and the placement of surface asphalt

Access to local driveways and businesses will be maintained at all times during the construction. The Region realizes that the work may be disruptive, and will make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible. Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.

Construction to close north end of Ritson Road

The Region of Durham works department is advising residents that varying stages of construction will close Ritson Road around Kedron Dells Golf Course until late 2017.

The work includes the installation of new sanitary sewers, water mains and storm sewers along with slope stabilization and lighting improvements.

The first stage of work will close Ritson Road from the entrance of Kedron Dells, north to Given Road for approximately 11 weeks. Followed by the closure, of Ritson, north to Maine Street for approximately 13 weeks.

The work is estimated to be complete by the end of November, but unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule

Access to Kedron Dells will be maintained at all times.

