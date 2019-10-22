Committee meetings moving to council chambers

City committee meetings are on the move.

At its latest meeting, council approved a plan to relocate all standing committee meetings from the committee meeting room to council chambers at City Hall.

The City of Oshawa has four standing committees – community services, corporate services, development services, and finance – which make recommendations on items to city council, which has the final vote.

Each standing committee is comprised of five members of council, while Mayor Dan Carter is an ex-officio member on all.

A full calendar of council and standing committee meetings for 2019-2022 is available online at oshawa.ca, with agendas and minutes made available before and after meetings are held.

