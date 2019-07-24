Coming together to fight diabetes

An upcoming fundraising concert will feature tributes to some of rock music’s greatest performers.

Diabetes Canada is presenting Fleetwood Nicks and Practically Petty at the General Sikorski Hall, 1551 Stevenson Road North, in Oshawa on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Proceeds from the event will support Diabetes Canada’s mission to continue the battle against diabetes.

Approximately 11 million Canadians live with diabetes or pre-diabetes – nearly one in three of all Canadians – with another diagnosed every three minutes.

Fleetwood Nicks is a Toronto-based tribute performance to Fleetwood Mac and member Stevie Nicks.

“The show exudes the mystique and charm of both famous artists in a stunning re-creation of some of the world’s most popular music,” a media release regarding the event states. “Portraying Fleetwood Mac with incredible authenticity and backed by seasoned industry professionals, it is definitely a show you will not want to miss.”

Joining them are Practically Pretty, a group which show organizers claim “is true to the spirit and essence” of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

“The group prides themselves on using the same equipment as the Heartbreakers so that they don’t leave any stone unturned,” the media release states. “Their extensive song catalog includes all of Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers as well as his solo work and other side projects like the Traveling Wilburys.”

Tickets for the show are $30 at the door, or can be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/fleetwood-nicks-practically-petty-general-sikorski-hall-tickets/9378255

For more information, call 1-888-777-9793.

