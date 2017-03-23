Clarke named coach of the year

Following an undefeated regular season and a silver medal at the collegiate championships, Durham College women’s volleyball head coach Tony Clarke was named the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association’s (CCAA) coach of the year.

Presented at the CCAA national championship banquet hosted by Camosun College in Victoria, B.C., it marked the first time Clarke received the honour and his second nomination.

“I’m truly humbled,” states Clarke in a news release. “This award means a lot, but it couldn’t be done without my assistant coaches Alex and Kourtney. This recognizes what we do as a coaching staff, not just what I do as an individual. They are just as deserving as I am.”

His season saw the team’s only loss coming in their final game of the year – the OCAA gold medal match – against the Humber Hawks.

Their conference record of 18-0 was the first perfect season since 2006 and Marshall became the first Lord to win OCAA women’s volleyball player of the year.

In three years at Durham College he has also posted an impressive 50-6 conference record and 66-18 overall record.

“We’re proud of what the volleyball program has become since Tony became head coach,” states athletic director Ken Babcock in the same release. “To be in the final four every year since he started here and win two silver medals is outstanding. Being named CCAA coach of the year is another major accomplishment and we’re excited to see what else the future holds for our program.”

Player Allison Marshall was also recognized at the banquet as a CCAA All-Canadian.

This season she was fifth in the OCAA with 3.20 kills per set (176 kills), sixth in points per set with 4.0 and 10th in aces per set with 0.67.

She is also a four-time league all-star in her time at the collegiate level.

