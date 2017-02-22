Clarington councillor running for provincial nomination

A regional councillor out of Clarington has announced he will be seeking the Progressive Conservative Party’s nomination for Durham in next year’s provincial election.

Joe Neal, currently serving his first term as a regional councillor, has said he will seek the party’s nomination to run in the riding for the election currently slated for June 2018. Echoing the federal riding, the Durham riding covers Clarington as well as Oshawa north of Taunton Road.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Neal says his history as a lawyer, as well as a school trustee, local councillor and regional councillor, make him right for the job.

“Durham Region residents tell me they appreciate my stance on taxes,” he states in a news release.

“I have fought the battle both at Clarington and the region over wasting taxpayer money. Furthermore, the constant increasing of taxes, and with cap and trade recently hiking gas taxes, I believe taxpayer fatigue has become a huge issue for Ontario.”

The Durham riding is currently held by the Liberal Party’s Granville Anderson, winning the seat in 2014 with 36.45 per cent of the vote, ahead of the PC’s Mike Patrick’s 34.29 per cent. On his website, Patrick has stated he intends to run for the PC nomination again.

