City warns of property tax scam
The City of Oshawa is warning of a company falsely claiming to have a partnership to collect and pay property taxes on behalf of city residents.
Oshawa property owners are advised the municipality has not partnered with a third-party company for tax collection.
There are six options for Oshawa taxpayers to pay their bill:
– signing up for a pre-authorized payment plan
– in person at Service Oshawa, located in City Hall at 50 Centre St. S.
– by mail (cheque only)
– Dropping off payment at a drop box located outside of city hall
– At most banks and financial institutions in person, or online and telephone banking
– Through a mortgage company
Property owners are encouraged to contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 or Durham Region Police at 905-579-1520 regarding incidents of companies offering a payment method not listed above.