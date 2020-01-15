City warns of property tax scam

The City of Oshawa is warning of a company falsely claiming to have a partnership to collect and pay property taxes on behalf of city residents.

Oshawa property owners are advised the municipality has not partnered with a third-party company for tax collection.

There are six options for Oshawa taxpayers to pay their bill:

– signing up for a pre-authorized payment plan

– in person at Service Oshawa, located in City Hall at 50 Centre St. S.

– by mail (cheque only)

– Dropping off payment at a drop box located outside of city hall

– At most banks and financial institutions in person, or online and telephone banking

– Through a mortgage company

Property owners are encouraged to contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 or Durham Region Police at 905-579-1520 regarding incidents of companies offering a payment method not listed above.

