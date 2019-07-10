City supports Summer Games bid

City council is backing a regional bid to host the 2022 Ontario Summer Games.

Earlier this month, regional council approved funding of $130,000 ($50,000 in cash and $80,000 for in-kind transportation) for the bid, developed by Sport Durham.

A site review of bidding municipalities is underway this month, with the host expected to be announced during the month of August.

At its most recent meeting, council passed a resolution endorsing the bid and indicating the city would provide recreation facilities at no cost if the games come to Durham Region.

According to staff, hosting an event at the Civic Recreation Complex such as field hockey, soccer or lacrosse for the games would cost the city $18,600 in revenue.

However, it is estimated the games will bring between 3,000 and 5,000 athletes, along with family, friends and other supporters, to the region, spinning off into a $4 to 6 million economic impact.

Durham Region has hosted notable amateur sports events in the past, such as the Ontario Parasport Games this past winter, and portions of the 2015 Pan Am Games.

