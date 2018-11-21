City seeking weed feedback

With marijuana now legal in Canada, the next step is for municipalities to decide whether they want retail shops or not.

City residents can share their thoughts on this issue at a number of pop-up survey events over the next few weeks.

Feedback can be shared at the following locations:

– Wednesday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northview Community Centre (150 Beatrice Street East)

– Thursday, Nov. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Civic Recreation Complex (99 Thornton Road South)

– Monday, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Oshawa Community Centre (1455 Cedar Street)

– Wednesday, Nov. 28, 5 to 7 p.m. at Donevan Recreation Complex (171 Harmony Road South)

To complete the online survey, submit questions or find more information, visit www.connectoshawa.ca/cannabisretailstores.

Feedback must be received by end of the day on Monday, Dec. 3.

Resident responses will be considered by city council in deciding whether Oshawa will host retail stores.

The province has given municipalities a one-time opportunity to opt out of hosting such stores. Municipalities must render a decision by Jan. 22, 2019.

Currently, the only way to legally purchase recreational cannabis is online through the Ontario Cannabis Store, but beginning in April 2019 it will be available for purchase through private recreational cannabis retail stores.

