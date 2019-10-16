City seeking federal, provincial funds for three major projects

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The city will tentatively apply to receive federal and provincial funding for three major construction projects.

A staff recommendation to apply for a Canada Infrastructure Grant for the project was up for approval at the Oct. 15 city council meeting, which took place after the Oshawa Express’ press deadline.

The first project under the bid is the reconstruction of Rotary Pool.

The pool is currently in need of significant upgrades and repairs.

The city is applying for $6.112 million in funding, $3,334 million from the feds and $2.778 million from the province.

If approved, Oshawa would kick in $2.223 million, $900,000 from development charges, and the rest from tax levies.

The second project is for $7.2 million towards redeveloping and building new splash pads across the city.

The city is seeking $5.28 million of federal/provincial funding for nine splash pads. If successful, Oshawa would contribute $1.92 million from the general tax levy.

The redeveloped splash pads would be at Easton, Lake Vista, MacKenzie, Northview and Baker parks.

New facilities would be built at Pinecrest, Connaught, Kedron, and Dundee parks.

The final project included in the grant bid is the expansion of the Oshawa Museum.

According to city staff, reports from both 1996 and 2016 show the museum is quickly running out of space.

Museum officials stressed the need for the expansion during a presentation to the city’s community services committee in May.

