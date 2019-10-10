City offering free trees, shrubs

The Oshawa Environmental Advisory Committee is offering free trees and shrubs to Oshawa residents and property owners.

Residents and property owners can register online at www.oshawa.ca/residents/get-involved.asp by Monday, Oct. 21 to receive a free tree and/or shrub, with a limit of three per household.

Three species are available for selection:

– Basswood Tree, a large deciduous tree with easily worked wood and nutrient-rich leaves

– Serbian Spruce Tree, a heat-tolerant coniferous tree that grows tall and thin making it suitable for private properties.

– Black Chokeberry, a shrub that can be planted or remain potted that produces small white flowers and dark berries that can be used to make jams, teas and more.

Residents and property owners must be available to pick up their plants the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26, or will need to identify the name of the person who will be making the pick up for them during the registration process.

There are a limited number of the trees and shrubs available. The plants will be distributed in order of registration.

After registration closes on Monday, October 21, all registrants will be notified of the status of their submission via email or phone (depending on the contact information provided). Successful registrants will be notified of the pick-up time and location before Oct. 26, and the pick-up event will take place rain or shine.

