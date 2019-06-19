City offering education on dealing with coyotes

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

An upcoming event in Oshawa will provide the public with information on dealing with coyotes.

The city is partnering with Coyote Watch Canada, a volunteer wildlife organization, to host a public information session on Thursday, June 20.

The event will take place in rooms 1 and 2 of the South Oshawa Community Centre at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will focus on coyote behaviour in an urban environment, the role the animals play in the community and how to prevent conflict with humans.

Kathy Pittman-Feltham, shelter manager for Oshawa Animal Services, says as the city’s boundaries grow, there is naturally more interaction between coyotes and humans.

“With how much the city is expanding, we are gradually moving into their turf,” she said.

Pittman-Feltham said a large amount of coyote sightings are reported in the city’s north end, especially near the 407.

Coyotes are known to avoid people, and Pittman-Feltham said she is unaware of any coyote attacks on humans in the area.

However, she urges people to “use common sense” when dealing with coyotes, such as not letting animals such as cats and small dogs roam free, and keeping waste containers covered.

“Those things will go a long way,” she said.

She says Coyote Watch Canada is a great resource and it will be a very informative evening.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to dispel the myths about [coyotes],” Pittman-Feltham states.

Residents are reminded the city only responds to urban wildlife calls if the animal has been injured. Complaints and inquiries regarding urban wildlife such as raccoons, squirrels, foxes, skunks and bats should be directed towards the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

