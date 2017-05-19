City in brief

Millions for Coco

A new set of pavement contracts worth more than $2 million has been awarded to Coco Paving for a number of projects throughout the city.

The list of pavement rehabilitation projects, all of which were approved in the 2017 budget, includes asphalt resurfacing on city streets, and the repair or replacement of curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

In total, the contract is worth $2,141,230.

Funds reallocated to study Ghost Road Bush

A new study for Oshawa’s Ghost Road Bush is looking to determine how to best move forward following the damage done by the emerald ash borer.

The area, just west of the General Motors headquarters, was closed in the fall due to the danger of falling trees. A new ecological assessment will aid in finding the best ways to manage the impacts of the destructive insect moving forward.

The emerald ash borer has decimated the city’s ash trees, with over 90 per cent of trees being affected in certain areas of the city.

These funds will be reallocated from dollars originally assigned to remove trees along Colonel Sam Drive. That work cost approximately $56,000 of the $129,000 budget. Now, the remaining $73,000 is set to go toward the new management plan.

