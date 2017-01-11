City could chip in $250k for new field

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A new partnership between the City of Oshawa and the Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB) could see a new million-dollar sports field constructed in the city’s south end, with Oshawa covering a quarter of the cost.

Set to replace the aging field at Monsignor John Pereyma Catholic School, which is currently smaller than most competition fields, a new full track and natural turf field is set to be constructed on the site and expanded to include portions of the adjacent site, formerly a city works depot. City council have referred the item back to staff in order to seek public consultation on the matter moving forward.

“This partnership would enable the city to jointly invest in a high quality field in this priority neighbourhood,” a city report reads.

“Further, the partnership addresses the potential shortfall of fields in the south end of Oshawa with the impending sale of Donevan Collegiate and the fields on this property.”

As part of the agreement, Oshawa would pay approximately $250,000 to add outdoor lighting to the site. In return, the DCDSB will allow the city to book and use the facility for community use during the week after 5 p.m., on weekends and during the summer break. The city will also be responsible for investigating upgrades to portions of the adjacent Conant Park and the installation of a new baseball diamond as well as maintenance at the field.

Costs for the lighting are to be allocated in the 2018 budget, while annual maintenance costs are estimated at $16,500. Further, costs to upgrade Conant Park with a new baseball diamond are in the area of $300,000 with construction tentativley scheduled for 2018 following a staff investigation.

The new field is a byproduct of a lease agreement signed between the city and DCDSB in 2002, which allowed the school board to use the lands for 10 years. The agreement was extended for another two years in 2013. Despite the agreement’s expiry, certain parts of it remain in place, specifically the responsibly of the two parties to jointly develop the former depot site with the intent of installing a shared-use facility.

Moving forward, provincial approvals, including a record of site condition, must be obtained.

Requests for comment to DCDSB were not returned as of The Oshawa Express’ press deadline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

