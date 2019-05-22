Check out the trucks at the National Public Works Week open house

The Ajax/Pickering Depot will open their doors to the public to celebrate National Public Works Week.

The Region of Durham’s works department has been celebrating this week for the past 18 years and this year’s free event is on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each year during the third week of May, municipalities across North America celebrate to help raise awareness about the infrastructure and services provided by public works.

The works department provides Durham Region with safe roads, clean drinking water, recycling, composting, and waste disposal programs.

The Durham Region website says there is a behind-the-scenes look with the works department staff about how the department operates, and learn about the many services provided by the department through interactive displays, a virtual simulator, children’s activities and a truck and equipment display.

For 2019, the theme for National Public Works Week is “It Starts Here.”

This theme represents the facets of modern civilization that grow out of the efforts brought by the public works professionals across North America.

For those who can’t make it, there is a virtual tour on the region’s website of some of the facilities where viewers can learn about working at a water pollution control plant, and other works facilities.

For those attending the open house, a non-perishable food item to support local food banks is requested.

Those who require accessible accommodations should contact 1-800-372-1102 ext. 2834 at least 72 hours in advance of the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

