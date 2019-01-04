Chapman takes on hefty role on regional council

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

To close out 2018, regional council appointed its members to agencies, boards and committees for the new term, further defining each councillor’s role.

Oshawa’s Ward 3 representative Bob Chapman, has taken on a heavy workload as he has been appointed to several agencies, boards and committees.

Oshawa’s deputy mayor will play a role on the Advisory Committee on Homelessness, the development charges complaint committee, the Durham Regional Local Housing Corporation, the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, the Durham Region Roundtable on Climate Change, and the local diversity and immigration partnership council.

Ward 4 councillor Rick Kerr is set to join the active transportation committee.

Former Oshawa Mayor and current regional chair John Henry, will also be on several committees, joining Chapman on the development charges complaint committee, the Durham Regional Local Housing Corporation, the Durham Region Non-Profit Housing Corporation, and the region’s Roundtable on Climate Change.

As he enters his first full year as mayor, Dan Carter will join Chapman and Henry on the non-profit housing corporation.

Finally Oshawa’s other regional councillors, Tito-Dante Marimpietri, John Neal and Brian Nicholson, alongside Chapman, will serve on the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority.

