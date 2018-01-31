Changes for region’s ticket office

Front counter services for the Region of Durham’s Provincial Offences Act office will be changing effective Monday, Feb. 5.

The new hours of operations will see services close at 4:30 p.m.

A drop-off box is available for payments after hours. It accepts non-cash payments after business hours.

The box is located on the left-hand side of the south entrance doors of regional headquarters, located at 605 Rossland Road East in Whitby.

Payments can also be made online at paytickets.ca

The opening hours for the front counter services are expected to change to 8:30 a.m. in the near future.

Residents should check durham.ca for future updates.

