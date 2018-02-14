Changes coming to election sign by-law

Roughly every four years, the city is flooded with election signs – whether they be municipal, provincial or federal.

With the passing of Bill 181, the Municipal Election Modernization Act of 2016, municipalities such as the City of Oshawa are required to amend existing election sign bylaws.

City officials are seeking input from the public to help make these changes.

According to a city media release, feedback from the community will assist in establishing regulations respecting the size and location of signs within the city that will apply to all election signs erected by municipal, provincial and federal election candidates and registered third parties such as unions and corporations.

“We would really like to hear from the community on the regulations that they’d like to see,” says city clerk Andrew Brouwer. “I think with any type of sign, it becomes an element of the community’s aesthetic. Some people may be in support for changing the size or location of the sign.”

Community members can comment on the election sign bylaw at a public open house on Wednesday, Feb. 21 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the Committee Room at City Hall (50 Centre St. S.).

The open house will include a brief presentation at 6:45 p.m. as well as the chance for participants to ask questions and provide feedback directly to staff.

Individuals who cannot attend the open house are encouraged to submit their feedback online at www.connectoshawa.ca/ElectionSigns?preview=true by completing a survey, or on paper at Service Oshawa, located at City Hall.

Jason McWilliam, manager of record information systems for the city, told The Oshawa Express they will make sure the amended bylaw fits in well with those of the Region of Durham and other surrounding municipalities.

“We are going to try to make sure the rules we have in place jive with those of our neighbours,” William states.

Opportunities to provide comments will remain open until Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Additional information and the opportunity to submit questions can also be found at www.connectoshawa.ca/electionsigns.

Revisions to the bylaw will be summarized in a report scheduled to be presented to the city’s corporate services committee on March 26.

