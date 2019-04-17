Celebrate Earth Day with CLOCA

Central Lake Ontario Conversation is inviting the community to join them at the eighth annual “Earth Day is Every Day Tree Planting.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at Heber Down Conservation Area in Whitby, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is free and will run rain or shine.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to plant 300 potted white spruce trees to be part of an eventual mixed forest habitat.

Participants are reminded to dress for the weather i.e. bring a hat, sunscreen, boots, and a reusable water bottle.

Patricia Lowe, director of community engagement with Central Lake Ontario Conservation, says it is a great opportunity for families, community groups, businesses, and students to assist and enjoy nature.

“Not only will these trees help fight climate change but once mature they will also provide wildlife habitat and help enhance groundwater resources,” Lowe says.

For more information or directions, visit cloca.com or contact Gord Geissberger at 905-579-0411 ext. 142, or email at ggeissberger@cloca.com

Heber Down Conservation Area is located at 5000 Cochrane Street in Whitby.

