Celebrate Canada Day at Oshawa’s Lakeview Park

Canada’s 151st birthday is right around the corner, and all city residents are invited to share in the celebration.

As always, the City of Oshawa has a day full of events scheduled at Lakeview Park for Canada Day, Sunday, July 1.

The festivities begin at the park at 2 p.m.

For those seeking family-friendly entertainment, there are a number of options including jumping castles, O.C.C.N.A. Sports Experience, Zoo to You, Sandqube Sand Sculptures with interactive sandcastle workshops, a volleyball tournament, vehicles from the Ontario Regiment and much more.

There will be music for all tastes, with live performances from The Heat, Barbara Lynn Doran, The Micronite Filters, Excuses Excuses, Poor Judgement, The Doozies, Hairy Holler and Professors of Funk.

Oshawa’s Got Talent 2015 winner Kalista Wilson will sing ‘O Canada’ during the opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also feature displays from community organizations, local food vendors, a carnival, historical village, family zone and more.

At 10 p.m., a firework show will close out the day at Lakeview Park.

Public parking at Lakeview Park is not available unless the vehicle has an accessible sticker issued by the Ministry of Transportation.

There will be parking at the Oshawa Centre with a free shuttle bus leaving every 15 minutes until 9:15 p.m.

The shuttle will take residents from the Oshawa Centre to Lakeview Park and back after the event.

Transportation is also available through Durham Region Transit.

For more information on all the day’s events and the full schedule, visit oshawa.ca/canadaday

